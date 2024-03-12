Unrwa, uccisi più bambini a Gaza che in 4 anni di guerre
epa11149710 Philippe Lazzarini, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General, briefs the media following his executive briefing to Member States, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 13 February 2024. The UNRWA chief said that the situation in Rafah is 'deeply concerning' after Israel said it was preparing for an expanded offensive in the southern Gazan city against Hamas. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
ROMA, 12 MAR - "Il numero di bambini uccisi in poco più di 4 mesi a Gaza è superiore al numero di bambini uccisi in 4 anni di guerre in tutto il mondo. Questa guerra è una guerra contro i bambini. È una guerra contro la loro infanzia e il loro futuro". Lo scrive su X il commissario generale dell'Unrwa (l'agenzia Onu per i profughi palestinesi) Philippe Lazzarini.
