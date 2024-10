Unrwa, 'SOS dal nostro personale nel nord di Gaza'

epa11658271 Palestinians gather with their children to receive polio vaccine drops during a vaccination campaign at UNRWA headquarters in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, 14 October 2024. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the second round of an emergency polio vaccination campaign started on 14 October, aiming to vaccinate over 500,000 children under ten years of age with a second dose of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) vaccine. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD