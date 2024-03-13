Unrwa, 'raid colpisce deposito di aiuti a Rafah'

epa11136395 A camp of internally displaced Palestinians at the Gaza border with Egypt, while smoke rises from an Israeli air strike, in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 08 February 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD