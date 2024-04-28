Unrwa, 'Israele prepara operazione su larga scala a Rafah'
epa11244553 Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), talks to the reporters after his hearing by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Swiss National Council, in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 March 2024. The National Council of Switzerland (the lower house of the Federal Assembly) voted in December 2023 to cut funding to UNRWA after Israel accused some workers of participation in the Hamas attacks on 07 October 2023. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
ROMA, 28 APR - "Israele sta preparando un'operazione militare su larga scala nella città di Rafah, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza". Lo ha detto alla TASS Philippe Lazzarini, commissario generale dell'Agenzia delle Nazioni Unite per il soccorso e l'occupazione dei rifugiati palestinesi nel Vicino Oriente (UNRWA) in un'intervista esclusiva. "La mia paura in questo momento è ciò che l'esercito israeliano intende fare, a prescindere dall'assistenza militare a Israele da parte degli Stati Uniti. Sembra che ci sia una preparazione per un possibile intervento militare su larga scala a Rafah", ha detto.
