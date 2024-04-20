Unrwa, 'a Gaza viene ucciso un bambino ogni 10 minuti'
epa11203809 Internally displaced Palestinians children gather to eat food aid provided by a Palestinian youth group in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 07 March 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 20 APR - "Un bambino viene ucciso ogni 10 minuti nella Striscia di Gaza". E' l'allarme lanciato dall'agenzia delle Nazioni Unite per i rifugiati palestinesi Unrwa su X. "Anche un numero deplorevole di bambini è rimasto ferito nel corso di attacchi intensi e spesso indiscriminati - aggiunge - .Un immediato cessate il fuoco è l'ultima speranza rimasta".
