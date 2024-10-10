Unifil conferma, Israele ha colpito tre nostre basi
epa11050761 The border wall between and UNIFIL marks between Lebanon and Israel as seen from KafarKila village, in southern Lebanon, 31 December 2023. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on 30 December that fighter jets targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of KafarKila in southern Lebanon. Tensions are rising on the border between Israel and Lebanon as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues. EPA/STR
AA
ROMA, 10 OTT - Israele ha preso di mira e colpito tre basi della missione Unifil schierata nel sud del Libano. Lo ha confermato all'ANSA Andrea Tenenti, portavoce della missione Onu di cui fanno parte un migliaio di italiani. Due basi sono italiane e la terza è il quartier generale della missione.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti