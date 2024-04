Unicef, in Libano circa 30mila bambini sono sfollati

epa10705994 A Syrian refugee child stands outside a makeshift shelter during a visit of a delegation of Members of the European Parliament to the Syrian refugee camp in Marj area at Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, 22 June 2023. The delegation's visit comes after a lot of controversy over the presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and calls by various Lebanese parties and politicians to return refugees to Syria or to transfer them to another country. The Lebanese Government estimates that Lebanon currently hosts approximately 1.5 million refugees from Syria, including approximately 815,000 registered with UNHCR. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH