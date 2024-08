Unicef 'consegnate in Ucraina 60mila dosi vaccino per bimbi'

epa11530590 An Afghani child receives medical treatment at Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 06 August 2024. Officials at Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar report a surge in malnourished children, with around 300 cases in the past month. UNICEF highlights that fewer than two-thirds of infants in Afghanistan are exclusively breastfed during their first six months, stressing the need for nutritional supplements like fruits and vegetables afterward. To address this, UNICEF, in collaboration with the EU, is implementing programs to teach cooking and healthy meal preparation, along with providing nutrition counseling to mothers. Amid a severe humanitarian crisis, these efforts aim to improve infant nutrition and breastfeeding rates, which could save over 820,000 children's lives annually, as noted by UNICEF and the WHO. The Ministry of Public Health has reached 2.5 million mothers to raise awareness about infant nutrition, underscoring the importance of sustained support and education for optimal child health. EPA/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN