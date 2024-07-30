Ungheria, visti più facili ai russi. Ue, tutelare Schengen
epa11484948 European People's Party (EPP) President Manfred Weber speaks during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 July 2024. MEPs will vote on Von der Leyen's nomination for Commission President on 18 July. If she is elected, she will serve as European Commission President for the next five years. If she does not get the required majority, the European Council will have to propose a new candidate within one month. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
AA
BRUXELLES, 30 LUG - E' allarme in Ue per la decisione, annunciata da Budapest nei dettagli nei giorni scorsi, mirata a facilitare il rilascio di visti a visitatori russi e bielorussi. "La Commissione prenderà contatto con le autorità ungheresi per chiarire" tenendo conto del fatto che la "Russia rappresenta una minaccia per la sicurezza" europea e che "è necessario tutelare la sicurezza dell'area Schengen", ha sottolineato un portavoce della Commissione. Sul tema nelle scorse ore, il leader del Ppe Manfred Weber ha scritto al Consiglio europeo chiedendo un intervento contro una misura che - ha sottolineato - "apre le porte alle spie russe" in Europa.
