Ungheria, sanzioni contro Mosca una soluzione di facciata

epa10974543 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks during a joint press conference with CEO of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev after they signed a construction schedule plan for 2024 in Paks, central Hungary, 14 November 2023. Szijjarto said that two new reactor blocks will start operating in the early 2030s. The investment aims to increase the capacity of Hungary's only nuclear plant, which already has four reactors that were built between 1982 and 1987. The plant, situated near the town of Paks, currently generates about half of the country's electricity. Rosatom is in charge of the Paks II project, which began in early 2014 by an agreement between governments to build two more reactors at the Paks nuclear factory, both provided by Rosatom. EPA/TAMAS VASVARI HUNGARY OUT