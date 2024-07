Ungheria, 'inaccettabile stop a petrolio da parte di Kiev'

epa11407530 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks during a joint press conference with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo (not pictured) following a bilateral meeting at a conference hall in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 June 2024. The two officials and their respective delegations will hold bilateral talks to boost cooperation in various sectors of both nations. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA