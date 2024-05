Unesco, attacchi o minacce al 70% dei giornalisti ambientali

epa11294903 The shadows of people walking down a street are relected in San Jose, Costa Rica, 16 April 2024 (Issued on 22 April 2024). High temperatures and the deficit of rainfall caused by the impact of the El Nino phenomenon mark this year's Earth Day in Costa Rica, according to data from the National Meteorological Institute (NMI). During the month of April temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius have been registered in the area. EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas