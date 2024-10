'Undici attacchi consecutivi su sud Beirut, la notte più dura'

epa11641182 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early 04 October 2024. Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, announced on 03 October, that 1,974 people have been killed, including 127 children and 261 women, and 9,384 others have been injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict. EPA/STRINGER