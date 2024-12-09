Un uomo fermato in Pennsylvania per il caso del ceo ucciso
epa11765766 A handout photo issued by the New York City police department on 07 December 2024 shows a person of interest in the shooting outside of the New York Hilton hotel where UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was killed on 04 December, in New York City, USA (issued 08 December 2024). The masked gunman is still being sought in connection with the shooting in Manhattan on 04 December, after fleeing towards Central Park, police said. EPA/NYPD / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
NEW YORK, 09 DIC - La polizia di Altoona in Pennsylvania ha fermato un uomo in relazione all'assassinio del Ceo di UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson a Manhattan il 4 gennaio. Il fermo è avvenuto perché l'uomo è stato trovato in possesso di una pistola simile a quella usata nell'omicidio.
