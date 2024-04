Un gruppo di indigeni cattura 12 minatori illegali in Amazzonia

epa10454822 A spill of cassiterite, a tin oxide mineral, left behind by illegal miners in the Port of Calcinha, one of the arrival points for miners leaving the Yanomami reserve, in Puerto del Arame, Villa de Paredao, in Alto Alegre, Brazil, 06 February 2023 (Issued 08 February 2023). Old men, women and children are among the more than 15,000 illegal miners who panned for gold in the Yanomami indigenous reserve in Brazil and are now fleeing camps set up in the middle of the jungle to avoid falling into the hands of Brazilian authorities. EPA/Raphael Alves