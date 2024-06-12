Ufficio politico Républicains espelle Ciotti dal partito
epa11023310 French right-wing party Les Republicains (LR) president and member of Parliament, Eric Ciotti attends a debate on the new immigration bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, 11 December 2023. The deputies of the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, on 11 December will begin the debate on the controversial new immigration bill. EPA/Mohammed Badra
PARIGI, 12 GIU - L'ufficio politico dei Républicains, in corso a 500 metri dalla sede del partito chiusa d'autorità, ha deciso l'espulsione del presidente Eric Ciotti. Lo ha appreso Bfm TV da fonti informate vicine alla riunione.
