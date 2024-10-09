Ufficio di Netanyahu, stasera telefonata con Biden
epa11496045 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) meets with US President Joe Biden for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden hosts Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after Netanyahu delivered an address to a joint meeting of the US Congress. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL
ROMA, 09 OTT - Il primo ministro Benyamin Netanyahu parlerà questa sera con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden: lo conferma il suo ufficio, come riporta il Times of Israel. Si prevede che la telefonata verterà sulla risposta di Israele dopo l'attacco missilistico iraniano della scorsa settimana.
