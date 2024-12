Ue, pronti a stop gas russo dall'Ucraina, impatto limitato

epa11799234 A view of the Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian energy giant Gazprom, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 30 December 2024. Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that it will suspend natural gas supplies to Moldova as of 01 January 2025, citing unpaid debts. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean condemned Russia's decision and ordered his government to prepare for the eventual nationalization of strategic energy facilities as a transit deal for Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine will expire on 31 December. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV