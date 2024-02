Ue, 'Medvedev eterno numero 2, gli serve assistenza mentale'

epa10746815 Deputy head of Russia's Security Council and chairman of the United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev visits the Totsky training range of the Russian Armed Forces in the Orenburg region, Russia, 14 July 2023. This is Medvedev's second time visiting this training ground in the last year. EPA/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT