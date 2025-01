Ue a Meta, moderazione dei contenuti non significa censura

epa11812288 A person takes photos of Meta signage in front of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA, 07 January 2025. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, would stop working with their extensive third-party fact-checking organizations. Meta has donated one million dollars to US president-elect Trump's inauguration. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO