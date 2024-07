Ucraina: uccisa a Leopoli ex parlamentare nazionalista

epa10728516 Ukrainian policemen keep watch outside, after an explosion at the Shevchenkiv District Court, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 05 July 2023. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that according to preliminary information, a man who was brought to a hearing in a case where he was the accused, detonated an explosive device inside the court. He died as a result of the explosion and two law enforcement officers were injured. Police are investigating how the explosives were brought into the courthouse. EPA/STEPAN FRANKO