Ucraina: Syrsky, 'la luce trionferà sulle tenebre'

epa11168244 A murder of crows fly over the Independence Monument on the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 20 February 2024. Ukrainians mark the 10th anniversary of the escalated violence in Maidan which resulted in at least 100 people being killed. The protests eventually led to the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych, creating political rifts through the country that erupted into a violent conflict between separatists and government forces in the eastern part of the country in the spring. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO