Ucraina: raid russo su Odessa, almeno 14 feriti

epa11222673 The body of a victim lies near the site of a Russian rocket attack in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 15 March 2024. After rescuers arrived at the scene of the attack on a civilian ifrastructure object, the location was struck by a second rocket, killing at least one rescuer. At least 16 people died and 53 others were injured following a Russian double rocket attack on a civilian infrastructure object and private buildings around it, in Odesa, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO