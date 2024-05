Ucraina, Putin: i negoziati includano gli interessi di tutti

epa11340926 Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with members of the government after signing decrees on the composition of the new cabinet of ministers, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 14 May 2024. Putin signed decrees on the appointment of members of the government of the Russian Federation and directors of services, according to the Kremlin website on 14 May. The reshuffle came as Putin started his fifth presidential term. EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT