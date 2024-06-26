Ucraina, Mosca: 3 morti in attacco missilistico Kiev su Donetsk

epa11436457 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Army shows a residential building damaged by shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, 25 June 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/UKRAINIAN ARMY / OLEG PETRASIUK / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES