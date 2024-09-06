Ucraina: missili russi su Pavlograd, 50 civili feriti
epa11583454 A handout photo made available by the National Police of Ukraine press service shows rescuers working at the site of a combined Russian strike that hit a residential area in Lviv, western Ukraine, 04 September 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least seven people died, including three children, and 35 others were injured as a result of a Russian combined attack by shock drones and rockets of different types in Lviv, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 06 SET - Almeno 50 persone sono rimaste ferite questa mattina in seguito a un attacco russo con cinque missili balistici sulla città di Pavlograd, nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk, nell'Ucraina centrorientale: lo ha reso noto il capo dell'Amministrazione militare regionale, Serhiy Lysak, aggiungendo che il più giovane di loro ha quattro anni e il più anziano ne ha 86. Lo riporta Rbc-Ucraina. L'attacco ha colpito le infrastrutture civili, inclusa la basilica della città.
