Ucraina, esplosioni segnalate a Kharkiv

epa11371761 Communal workers clear debris following yesterday's shelling of the hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops shelled by two glide-bombs the construction hypermarket on 25 May 2024 where 12 people died and 43 were wounded according to the report of the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV 53583