Ucraina: droni russi su Odessa, un morto e sette feriti

epa11177067 Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building after drone debris fell during an overnight attack in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 24 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least one person was killed and three others injured following a Russian drone attack in Odesa, according to the Ukraine's State Emergency Service report. On 24 February 2024, Ukraine marks the second year since Russian troops entered its territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO