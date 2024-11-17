Ucraina annuncia restrizioni energetiche dopo i raid russi
epa11725539 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers removing debris of a rocket at the site of a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 November 2024. Russian forces launched a 'massive combined attack that targeted all regions of Ukraine' overnight and in the morning with around 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Ukrainian President Zelensky said on 17 November, adding that Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The main target of the Russian attack was the energy infrastructure across Ukraine, Zelensky said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 17 NOV - L'Ucraina annuncia restrizioni energetiche a livello nazionale da domani dopo il grave attacco russo. Il motivo del ritorno temporaneo delle restrizioni, spiega Ukrenergo, ripreso da Ukraiska Pravda, è il danno agli impianti energetici durante il massiccio attacco missilistico e di droni di oggi. "I lavoratori del settore energetico stanno lavorando per eliminare le conseguenze al fine di riportare al lavoro le attrezzature danneggiate dal nemico il prima possibile", si legge nel messaggio. Ukrenergo ha esortato a non accendere più gli apparecchi elettrici contemporaneamente.
