Ucraina, 11 bambini rimpatriati dalla Russia

epa10833488 Children ride on the motorbike in the yard of their home which was damaged by Russian shelling and occupied by Russian soldiers in the village of Ruski Tyshky which is only 17 km's from the border, Ukraine, 1 September 2023. The village of Ruski Tyshky was occupied on the first day of the invasion on the 24 February 2022 and liberated again in late May 2022. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK