Ucciso uomo con coltello vicino a convention con Trump

epa11478885 State police from New Jersey patrol the exterior of the Fiserv Forum, which will host the Republican National Convention (RNC), in the wake of the assassination attempt of former President Trump in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 14 July 2024. The Republican National Convention (RNC) takes place in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18, with Trump expected to address the convention on the last day. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO