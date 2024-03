Uccisi tre monaci copti in un monastero in Sudafrica

epa11061690 Coptic Orthodox clergy members lead a Christmas Eve mass at the Angel Mikhail Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo, Egypt, 06 January 2024. The Coptic Church, like Eastern Orthodox churches, celebrates Christmas on 07 January in accordance with the Julian calendar, at the end of a 43-day fast. Egypt's Christians, one of the world's oldest Christian communities, represents only 10 percent of the country's predominantly Muslim population. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI