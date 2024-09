Uccisi in Pakistan operatore vaccinazione antipolio e poliziotto

epa11598234 District Police Officer of Bajaur Waqas Rafique (C) lays a wreath during the funeral of a police officer who was killed after an attack by suspected militants during a polio vaccination campaign near the Afghan border in Bajaur, Pakistan, 11 September 2024. A polio vaccination team was attacked by suspected militants, near the Afghan border in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of a polio worker and a police officer providing security. The police cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation for the attackers, while the bodies were taken to Khar Hospital. This incident highlights the ongoing violence aimed at disrupting polio eradication efforts in the region, despite existing security measures. EPA/HANIFULLAH KHAN