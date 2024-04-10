Uccisa vicino ad Aosta, sospettato era ricercato in Francia
epa02265256 Eric Vaillant, Douai Attorney General, speaks during a news conference in Douai, northern France, 29 July 2010. The mother of eight infants whose bodies were found buried in a northern French village has confessed to killing them, the public prosecutor of the city of Douai, Eric Vaillant, said 29 July 2010. Dominique Cottrez, 47, told police that she suffocated the infants because she did not want to have any more children. French media reported that she and her husband had two adult daughters. EPA/Sylvain Lefevre/Asa-Pictures FRANCE OUT - NO SALES IN GERMANY - Credit must be Sylvain Lefevre/Asa-Pictures/EPA
AA
AOSTA, 10 APR - È ricercato dalla fine di marzo per "violazione del controllo giudiziario" il giovane di nazionalità italiana, di 21 anni, incensurato, che è sospettato dell'omicidio della sua compagna in Valle d'Aosta. Lo ha comunicato il procuratore di Grenoble, Eric Vaillant, precisando che il giovane "è ricercato in Francia e in Italia". Anche la Procura di Grenoble ha aperto un'indagine per l'omicidio della ragazza trovata morta la cui vittima è di nazionalità francese.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti