Tv turca mostra immagine di un terrorista armato ad Ankara

epa10893423 Turkish security forces work at the site of a suicide attack near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey, 01 October 2023. According to the Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, two police officers were injured when two people carried a bomb attack outside the ministry's gate, adding that one of the attackers blew himself up and the other was 'neutralized' by security forces. The ministry is located close to the Turkish parliament which was due to reopen on 01 October with a speech by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. EPA/NECATI SAVAS