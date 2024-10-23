Tv turca mostra immagine di un terrorista armato ad Ankara
epa10893423 Turkish security forces work at the site of a suicide attack near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey, 01 October 2023. According to the Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, two police officers were injured when two people carried a bomb attack outside the ministry's gate, adding that one of the attackers blew himself up and the other was 'neutralized' by security forces. The ministry is located close to the Turkish parliament which was due to reopen on 01 October with a speech by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. EPA/NECATI SAVAS
AA
ISTANBUL, 23 OTT - L'emittente turca Haberturk ha pubblicato la fotografia di un "terrorista" armato con quello che sembra essere un mitragliatore mentre entra all'interno dei locali della sede dell'Industria aerospaziale turca (Tusas) in provincia di Ankara, colpita verso le 16 ora locale da un attentato. L'immagine pubblicata pare essere presa dalle registrazioni delle telecamere di sicurezza all'interno dell'edificio.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti