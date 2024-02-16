Tv russa, 'Navalny è morto per una trombosi'

epa10884390 Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen as he appears in a video link from the colony in Vladimir region, during a hearing of The First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction considering his appeal against the sentence of 19 years in prison in a case of extremism, Moscow, Russia, 26 September 2023. Navalny has been in the colony since February 2021, when the court, at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, replaced his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case of 2014 with a real one. He was supposed to serve in a penal colony for 2 years and 8 months, but in March 2022, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, at an off-site meeting in correctional colony in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir Region, sentenced the politician to 9 years of strict regime and a fine of 1.2 million rub., as well as one and a half years of restriction of freedom in the case of fraud and contempt of court. In June 2023 Navalny went on trial on new charges of extremism. The court sentenced politician Alexei Navalny to 19 years in a strict regime colony. The First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction rejected the politician's complaint. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV