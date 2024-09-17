Tv libanese, sale a 11 morti e 4000 feriti bilancio vittime
epa11610088 An ambulance moves along the road after an incident involving Hezbollah members' wireless devices in Beirut, Lebanon, 17 September 2024. According to the Lebanese Health minister, at least eight people died and more than 2.500 were injured. 'Several wireless communication devices (pagers) were detonated using advanced technologyâ€™, the state news agency said. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
ROMA, 17 SET - Sale a 11 morti e 4000 feriti il bilancio delle vittime in seguito all'esplosione dei cercapersone in Libano. Lo rende noto la tv libanese Al Jadeed citando fonti mediche.
