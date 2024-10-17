Tv Israele, 'i test indicano che Sinwar è stato ucciso'
epa11531416 (FILE) Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Al Sinwar attends a press conference after Hamas announcing his victory in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 10 March 2021 (reissued 06 August 2024). On 06 August 2024 Hamas announced that Senior Hamas leader in Gaza Strip Yahya Al-Sinwar, became the group's new political leader following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on 31 July 2024. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER *** Local Caption *** 56754685
TEL AVIV, 17 OTT - La tv israeliana Channel 12 annuncia che "tutti i test effettuati indicano che il leader di Hamas Yahya Sinwar è stato eliminato". Ora si aspetta solo la conferma ufficiale.
