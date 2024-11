Tusk, 'presto la data per il cessate il fuoco in Ucraina'

epa11712272 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk attends a press conference at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, 09 November 2024. The Civic Platform party board on 09 November decided to organize primaries before next year's presidential elections. The party's candidates are the current mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorski. EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT