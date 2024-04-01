Truth, il social di Trump, cala a Wall Street e perde il 13%
epa11244614 A television screen shows the share price for the Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of former US President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social, as the company began trading under the ticker symbol 'DJT' at the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York, New York, USA, 26 March 2024. The stock gained 40 percent in value in early trading. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
NEW YORK, 01 APR - Truth, il social di Donald Trump, cala a Wall Street, dove arriva a perdere il 13%. A pesare sono le comunicazioni alla Sec, che hanno rivelato perdite nel 2023 per 58 milioni di dollari su ricavi per 4 milioni.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti