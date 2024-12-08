Trump, 'Zelensky vuole un accordo con Mosca'
epaselect epa11762579 French President Emmanuel Macron (C), US President-elect Donald Trump (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a trilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, as part of ceremonies mark the reopening of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
PARIGI, 08 DIC - Il presidente eletto americano, Donald Trump, ha fatto appello per un "cessate il fuoco immediato" in Ucraina e per l'avvio di "negoziati" e ha affermato che il presidente ucraino, Volodymyr Zelensky, "vorrebbe concludere un accordo" con Mosca per mettere fine al conflitto. Ieri Trump a Parigi ha avuto un incontro trilaterale all'Eliseo con Zelensky e con il presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti