'Trump vuole usare il Pentagono per deportazione di massa'

epa11625285 Members of the Texas State National Guard guard barbed wire barricades at the border wall of Ciudad Juarez in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 23 September 2024 (issued 26 September 2024). The authorities of Texas (United States) are once again expanding the border fence with Mexico, now affecting areas near New Mexico, which increases the risks for migrants stranded in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, civil organizations reported to EFE on 25 September. EPA/Luis Torres