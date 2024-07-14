Trump, 'stiamo uniti, non permetteremo al male di vincere'
epa11476853 Former US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. During the campaign rally Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after a shooting. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL
ROMA, 14 LUG - "In questo momento è più importante che mai rimanere uniti e mostrare il nostro vero carattere di americani, rimanendo forti e determinati e non permettendo al male di vincere". In un nuovo post sui social, Donald Trump ha ringraziato i sostenitori dopo la sparatoria al suo comizio in Pennsylvania e ha affermato che "è stato solo Dio a impedire che l'impensabile accadesse". "Amo davvero il nostro Paese, amo tutti voi e non vedo l'ora di parlare alla nostra grande nazione questa settimana dal Wisconsin", ha scritto Trump alludendo alla convention Gop al via domani.
