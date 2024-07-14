Trump, 'stiamo uniti, non permetteremo al male di vincere'

epa11476853 Former US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. During the campaign rally Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after a shooting. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL