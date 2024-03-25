Trump, 'solo un pazzo non avrebbe risposto come Israele'
TEL AVIV, 25 MAR - ''Solamente un pazzo o un idiota non avrebbe risposto come ha fatto Israele al 7/10'': lo ha detto l'ex presidente Usa Donald Trump in un'intervista esclusiva a Israel ha-Yom che sarà pubblicata integralmente nel pomeriggio.
