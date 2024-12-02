Trump, rilasciare ostaggi a Gaza o conseguenze devastanti
epa11751069 A view of destroyed buildings in the north of Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 01 December 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 15 Palestinians were killed following an Israeli airstrike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp overnight. More than 44,300 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
WASHINGTON, 02 DIC - Donald Trump ha chiesto su Truth il rilascio degli ostaggi a Gaza prima del suo insediamento, minacciando altrimenti "conseguenze devastanti in Medio Oriente e per coloro che hanno perpetrato queste atrocità contro l'umanità".
