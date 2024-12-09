Trump,Putin consideri la fine della guerra perchè ha perso
epa11763607 US President-elect Donald J. Trump (C-L) shakes hand with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-R) inside Notre-Dame Cathedral ahead of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
ROMA, 09 DIC - Il presidente eletto Donald Trump, in una conversazione con il New York Post, ha ribadito che il leader ucraino Voldymyr Zelensky "vuole fare la pace". "Non abbiamo parlato dei dettagli - ha affermato - Lui pensa che sia giunto il momento, e Putin dovrebbe pensare che sia giunto il momento perché ha perso: quando perdi 700.000 persone, è giunto il momento. Non finirà finché non ci sarà la pace". "Sto elaborando un modo su come porre fine a questa guerra ridicola", ha affermato.
