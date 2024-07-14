Trump, proiettile mi ha perforato parte superiore dell'orecchio
epa11476762 Former US President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. According to a statement by a secret service spokesperson 'the former President is safe' and further information on the incident will be released when available. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL
WASHINGTON, 13 LUG - "Mi hanno sparato un proiettile che mi ha perforato la parte superiore dell'orecchio destro". Lo ha detto Donald Trump sul suo social media Trutch dopo l'attacco."E' incredibile che un atto del genere avvenga negli Usa", ha aggiunto.
