'Trump progetta massima pressione per bancarotta dell'Iran'

epa11720728 A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (L) in Tehran, Iran, 14 November 2024. According to the IAEA, Grossi is visiting Tehran for high-level meetings and discussions related to the Joint Statement agreed with Iran in March 2023. EPA/IRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES