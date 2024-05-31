Trump, 'processo iniquo, orchestrato da Biden'
epa11380699 Former US President Donald Trump (C) gestures to the media and the crowd outside of Trump Tower after a jury found him guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal trial in New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 30 May 2024. Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA/PETER FOLEY
WASHINGTON, 31 MAG - Un processo iniquo, orchestrato da Joe Biden: lo ha detto Donald Trump parlando dalla Trump Tower di Ny dopo il verdetto nel caso pornostar. "Se fanno questo a me lo possono fare a tutti", ha proseguito. Il tycoon si è poi lamentato di essere stato sottoposto ad un ordine bavaglio di non commentare il processo mentre è candidato per la Casa Bianca.
