Trump, 'processo iniquo, orchestrato da Biden'

epa11380699 Former US President Donald Trump (C) gestures to the media and the crowd outside of Trump Tower after a jury found him guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal trial in New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 30 May 2024. Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA/PETER FOLEY