Trump prima di entrare in aula, 'un giorno triste in America'
epa11289512 Former US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (C-L) arrives to speak to the media at the end of the day at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments in New York City, USA, 19 April 2024. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. EPA/Maansi Srivastava / POOL
WASHINGTON, 22 APR - "Un giorno molto, molto triste in America": lo ha detto Donald Trump ai reporter prima di entrare nell'aula del processo per il caso pornostar, definendosi ancora una volta vittima di una "caccia alle streghe".
