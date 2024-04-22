Trump prima di entrare in aula, 'un giorno triste in America'

epa11289512 Former US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (C-L) arrives to speak to the media at the end of the day at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments in New York City, USA, 19 April 2024. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. EPA/Maansi Srivastava / POOL